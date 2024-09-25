Completing your child's back-to-school health checklist

There are only a few days left before kids go back to school and it's important to make sure they have all they need — including a clean bill of health.

Students may need vaccinations or necessary physicals for extra-curricular activities, but little thing such as getting them in a regular sleep schedule can go a long way in keeping them healthy.

Doctors said limited or monitored phone usage is a big help in keeping kids well rested and reduce vision issues.

Experts also suggest talking to children about their stress. Things such as starting a new school, bullies and homework can result in heavy stress that could be managed if discussed.

Medical professionals said scheduling those doctor's visits early in the school year could help prevent problems from occurring later on.