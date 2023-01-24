Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting

BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery.

Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has called the shooting a "targeted" attack, and it does not appear that Henderson was an intended target.

Family members say Henderson was performing at the club when he was struck by a stray bullet that went through his hip and hit his spine. He's reportedly unable to use his legs, and it's unclear when he might be able to walk again.

Those close to Henderson have created an online fundraiser where they're taking donations to help pay off his medical expenses.

You can find that fundraiser here.

Police are still trying to identify the person responsible for Sunday's shooting.