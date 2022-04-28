Community gathers for prayer service honoring National Crime Victims' Rights Week

BATON ROUGE - It's National Crime Victims' Rights Week and community members gathered at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church Wednesday morning for a prayer service.

Pastor Mike Wicker led the service, as others united with hands raised.

With the uptick in crime going in Baton Rouge and also our state, community leaders say it's important for victims of crime to be aware of the resources they may need when losing a loved one to crime.

"It's so important, because often times you find that their children, their moms, dads, their family members that are left behind that are suffering. And often times they're suffering in silence because they feel like they're so alone and they don't have anyone to turn to," former EBR Councilwoman Tara Wicker said. "We want to be a place of refuge, partner with organizations and individuals throughout the community to make sure that victims of crime really feel like they have a place of hope and healing."

State Representative Rick Edmonds also introduced a resolution in the house to commemorate April 27th, Louisiana Day of Prayer for National Crime Victim's Rights week.