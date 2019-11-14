Community activist shot to death hours after speaking out at city council meeting

PORT ALLEN – An outspoken member of the Port Allen community was found shot dead less than 24 hours after speaking out against violence at a city council meeting.

Authorities say they first got a call in reference to a death on Avenue A in Port Allen around 8 a.m. Thursday. Both the Port Allen Police Department and West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were called to investigate.

The Port Allen police chief identified the victim as Larry Profit, a longtime activist in the community. Witnesses say Profit was seen at a city council meeting just last night, where he spoke out about violent crime in the area.

#BREAKING Port Allen Police identify this morning’s murder victim as Larry Profit. He was a community activist and spoke out at last nights council meeting against violence. Today he is dead. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Bot1m7dQka — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) November 14, 2019

No details about a potential suspect or motive have been made available at this time.