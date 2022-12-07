Christmas sponsors still needed to help more than 100 families in need

BATON ROUGE - Christmas is right around the corner and there are families in crisis that need help this holiday season. Through Community Christmas, Catholic Charities of the Diocese in Baton Rouge matches donor families, businesses, and organizations with families in need.

CCDBR is asking the community to lend a helping hand and sponsor a family in need, whether it be refugees, seniors, or families still rebuilding after Hurricane Ida.

More than 600 families were enrolled in Community Christmas. Now, more than 100 families still need sponsors.

"We are seeing bicycles and toys, but we're also seeing a lot with Ida and the evacuations, a lot of requests for bedding, pots and pans, coats and clothes," said the Executive Director of Catholic Charities David Aguillard. "People are looking for just basic necessities this year."

The deadline to sponsor a family is Friday, Dec. 9.. You can visit their website to sponsor a family.

They're also looking for volunteers to help distribute the gifts on Dec. 9-10 and 12-15.