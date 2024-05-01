Kitten finds new home after Kenner firefighter saves baby animal from storm drain

KENNER - A kitten has found a new home after the baby animal fell into a storm drain and was saved by a Kenner firefighter.

The Kenner Fire Department shared photos of the rescue operation on Wednesday. Pictures showed a firefighter in a man hole to rescue the kitten that got trapped in the storm drain.

The department said the kitten is doing well and found a loving home with one of the operators.