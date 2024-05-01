84°
Latest Weather Blog
Kitten finds new home after Kenner firefighter saves baby animal from storm drain
KENNER - A kitten has found a new home after the baby animal fell into a storm drain and was saved by a Kenner firefighter.
The Kenner Fire Department shared photos of the rescue operation on Wednesday. Pictures showed a firefighter in a man hole to rescue the kitten that got trapped in the storm drain.
Trending News
The department said the kitten is doing well and found a loving home with one of the operators.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs man arrested for allegedly soliciting child porn in multiple states
-
Two 16-year-olds arrested after shooting death on Longfellow Drive Saturday
-
After a busy first 100 days, BRPD Chief Morse reflects on progress...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
East Ascension seniors celebrate the last day of school in a traditional...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...