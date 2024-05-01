84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kitten finds new home after Kenner firefighter saves baby animal from storm drain

1 hour 52 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, May 01 2024 May 1, 2024 May 01, 2024 5:28 PM May 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

KENNER - A kitten has found a new home after the baby animal fell into a storm drain and was saved by a Kenner firefighter. 

The Kenner Fire Department shared photos of the rescue operation on Wednesday. Pictures showed a firefighter in a man hole to rescue the kitten that got trapped in the storm drain. 

Trending News

The department said the kitten is doing well and found a loving home with one of the operators. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days