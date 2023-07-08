'Choosing to focus on my family:' LSU band director Kelvin Jones releases statement about resignation

LSU's band director announced Friday he was stepping away from the program citing "personal matters."

The university confirmed in a social media post that Dr. Kelvin Jones resigned from his role as Director of the Golden Band from Tigerland. He's been with the marching band for 10 years.

Jones posted the following statement on social media on Saturday:

Hello family,

As many are aware, I have decided to step away from the position of Assistant Director of Bands/Director of the Tiger Band at LSU.

To say I enjoyed my time at LSU would be the understatement of the century! From having the opportunity to travel with the band to Ireland (my first time ever out of the country), to national championships & Grammy stages leading one of the best bands in the nation, I am forever indebted to all the people who have made an impact on my LSU journey, ESPECIALLY the students!

I can't thank each of you enough for your love and support over the years, not only for myself, but for my family as well. You all have been such a tremendous blessing in my life, and for that I am eternally grateful.

For the million dollar question(s) of "What happened to Dr. Jones? Where is he going?... there are no rule violations, no allegations, nor am I being "forced" to resign. I am just taking a step back and choosing to focus on my family. I will always and forever be a Tiger! Forever LSU

