Channel 2s Best Bets week 18: NFL

It’s the last week of the NFL regular season, this past week we went 2-2-1 in our Best Bets but for the season we are still 74-52-3. We are trying to pick up steam heading into the playoffs and staying away from teams resting this week.

1. Cardinals -6

It’s been a horrible year for the Seahawks and Arizona is trying to find some rhythm heading into the playoffs. This could be Russell Wilsons last game as a Seahawk. But Seattle is too banged up, hasn’t been motivated in weeks and will get blown out this week.

2. Patriots -6

The Pats are another team playing for seeding in the AFC, New England could also win the division is the Bills somehow lose to the Jets. Bill Belichick will have his team ready to play. Patriots by score.

3. Rams -3.5

Los Angeles is playing for a playoff seeding, at the Rams lose this game they could slip all the way to the fourth spot. If Los Angeles win would stay at the second spot, knock out the 49ers for the playoffs, and set up a match up potentially with the Saints. I think Los Angeles is just a better team, and the 49ers haven’t been playing well lately.

4. Saints -3.5

This brings me to my next game, I think the same time just too much on the line to lose to Atlanta. I’ve been wrong before on this team, but this year in big games they’ve always shown up to play.

5. Over 49: Chargers at Raiders

two teams fighting for a chance to make the playoffs in the AFC, there should be a high scoring exciting game on Sunday night football. The last game of the NFL regular season, too good offenses is going at it. Take the over in this one.