Channel 2s Best Bet$ Week 16: NFL

Again due to all of the positive Covid tests in the NFL. We had to wait until a few hours until kickoff to give our picks.

This week we saw the Saints Dolphins line go from New Orleans -3, to the Dolphins being favored by 2 1/2. These positive Covid tests are having a major impact on betting.

Still we are having a good year so far, our overall record is 62-45-2 as we wrap up the NFL regular season.

1. Bengals -7

It’s really an unfortunate situation for the Ravens, who have been battling every week without Lamar Jackson. But now their backup who has been playing well, Tyler Huntley has tested positive for Covid-19. NFL journeyman Josh Johnson will start for Baltimore. I really think Cincinnati will take advantage of this, the Bengals could control the division with a win. I see Joe Burrow and company winning big.

2. Rams -3.5

I really don’t trust Kirk Cousins in big games. The Rams are playing really good football and now have a shot at winning the division and potentially getting the number 1 seed. I think LA, will cruise to a touchdown win over an overrated, and inconsistent Vikings team.

3. Buffalo +1.5

Revenge game for the Bills. After losing at home to New England 14-10, while the Pats only threw the ball 3 times Buffalo now beats to Foxboro. Everything the Bills want to accomplish is right in front of them, although it’s kind of been a disappointing season, the Bills could still win the division with a win on Sunday. The Patriots are trying to get a number 1 seed in the AFC, but ultimately I still think that Buffalo is the better team, and that Josh Allen is going to redeem himself this week in New England.

4. Over 45.5 Steelers vs Chiefs

After one of the lowest scoring weeks in the NFL, I think offenses will start to figure it out. Especially high powered ones like in KC. The Chiefs are on a roll, and the Steelers are somehow till in the playoff hunt. Pittsburgh is going to have to score points to stay with Kansas City. That’s why I like the over in this one.

5. Over 41 Broncos vs Raiders

This number has gone from 43 to 41. I am quickly going to jump on the over. Yes but of these two teams have struggling offensively the past two weeks, but it is way too low not to take.