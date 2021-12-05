59°
Channel 2s Best Bet$ week 13: NFL

1 hour 3 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, December 04 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

We were back to our winning ways in week 12, going 4-1. That improves our record to 48-35-2 on the season. But we aren’t satisfied yet, we need to hit all 5 of our picks. 

1. Raiders Moneyline

2. Ravens -3

3. 49ers -2.5

4. Broncos +9.5

5. Bills -2.5

