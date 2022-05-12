Channel 2's Thursday Best Bets: NBA and NHL Playoffs

BATON ROUGE - Last night's NBA playoffs gave us a really good game between the Bucks and the Celtics.

Former Pelican Jrue Holiday stole the ball from Celtics guard Marcus Smart to win the game. Then we got a horrible game between the Warriors and the Grizzlies. Tonight is game six for the 76ers vs. Heat and Mavericks vs. Suns.



In round one on the NHL side, we have 4 games on Thursday. Here's WBRZ Sports' best picks of the day.

1. 76ers -2

I believe this game is going to 7. The Miami Heat dominated Philly in game five, but the Sixers are back at home, Joel Embiid is getting healthier, and the home team has won every game so far in this series.





2. Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid combine for 50 points +120

I think if the Sixers win, Embiid is going to have a big game. The MVP candidate has been dealing with an injury all postseason, but he’ll show up big tonight. Jimmy Buckets will also make this an easy bet.





3. Suns -2

I am going with the two favorites on Thursday. The Suns are the better team and Luka has struggled when the Mavs don’t have a consistent scoring option. The Suns want to handle their business and get some rest before playing in the conference finals. I’d expect CP3 to go off—he’s been big in the last several close-out games for Phoenix.





4. L.A Kings + 1.5

The Kings are at home and have a shot to clinch the series. I don’t think they let this slip away.



5. Lightning -1.5

The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, are known to struggle in closeout games over the past 30 years. The two-time defending champs won’t go out without a fight. They win game six at home and force a game seven.