Channel 2's Best Bet: 149th Kentucky Derby

BATON ROUGE - The 149th Kentucky Derby is here, and it's already been a weird start and the race hasn't even started.. 4 of the horses supposed to be in the Derby have died. But the race still caries on, and here are my 3 Best Bet$ for tomorrow:

Sleeper: Reincarnate 17-1 Odds (Jockey John Velaquez won the Derby 3 times)

Dark Horse: Raise Cain 34-1 Odds

My Winner: Forte 5-1 Odds

Watch the Video Above to see why.