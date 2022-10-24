66°
Central's Jackson Griffin living life to the fullest after leg amputation due to cancer

Sunday, October 23 2022
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Two years ago, Central wide receiver Jackson Griffin thought that a pulled groin muscle would keep him out just a few weeks and he would back playing football in no time. Through his physical therapy, doctors discovered a sarcoma tumor in his hip that resulted in a total amputation of his leg.

