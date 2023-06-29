Latest Weather Blog
Central High School graduate remembered as long fight against cancer ends
CENTRAL - Friends and family are paying their respects to a recent Central High School graduate whose fierce battle against cancer recently came to an end.
Jackson Blayne Griffin passed away on Saturday at the age of 19.
Visitation took place at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday, with interment following at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
WBRZ profiled Griffin as he battled soft tissue carcinoma. The cancer led to the amputation of one of Griffin's legs, but did little to slow him down.
He took the field in his senior year to play in two Central High School football games -- after the loss of that limb.
Griffin's father is an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy, and Griffin's family requested donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Dante's Hope Animal Rescue and the Dreams Come True organization in lieu of flowers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New locally-owned distillery offering unique twist on spirits
-
'She loved her job:' Ambulance worker's family remembers her passion, dedication to...
-
Metro Council approves $3.6 million for upgrades to Raising Cane's River Center
-
Heat wave leaving Denham Springs Animal Shelter desperate for fosters
-
Coroner identifies victims in deadly double shooting near Scenic Highway
Sports Video
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...