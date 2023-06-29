98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central High School graduate remembered as long fight against cancer ends

2 hours 14 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, June 29 2023 Jun 29, 2023 June 29, 2023 1:23 PM June 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

CENTRAL - Friends and family are paying their respects to a recent Central High School graduate whose fierce battle against cancer recently came to an end.

Jackson Blayne Griffin passed away on Saturday at the age of 19.

Visitation took place at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday, with interment following at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

WBRZ profiled Griffin as he battled soft tissue carcinoma. The cancer led to the amputation of one of Griffin's legs, but did little to slow him down.

He took the field in his senior year to play in two Central High School football games -- after the loss of that limb.

Griffin's father is an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy, and Griffin's family requested donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Dante's Hope Animal Rescue and the Dreams Come True organization in lieu of flowers.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days