CDC director extends eviction moratorium for 30 days
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has signed an extension to the eviction moratorium further preventing the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments.
The moratorium, which was scheduled to expire on June 30, is now extended through July 31.
This is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.
The order can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-eviction-declaration.html
