CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO during Tuesday's meeting

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System appointed their interim leader as the new CEO during their meeting Tuesday evening.

Theo Richards will be heading CATS operations. Richard comes into the top spot with 13 years of experience and endorsements by CATS board members and community leaders.

"His appointment reflects our confidence in his leadership and dedication to CATS' mission," said Johnathan Hill, Chair of the CATS CEO Search Committee.

Richards took over as interim in August 2023 after Dwana Williams unexpectedly quit. Williams was the previous interim CEO after former CATS leader Bill Deville was ousted amid WBRZ Investigative Unit reports.