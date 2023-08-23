Interim CATS boss abruptly quits as problems persist for troubled bus system

BATON ROUGE - Interim CATS CEO Dwana Williams has resigned a little more than a year after she took the place of the bus system's last boss, who was ousted amid a series of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports uncovering the many problems at the agency.

Sources with the agency say Williams resigned Wednesday. Shortly after WBRZ reported on her resignation Wednesday, CATS announced it was postponing a special meeting Thursday where the board was scheduled to discuss the search for a permanent CEO.

Williams held the title of interim CEO since April 2022, when the board fired Bill Deville amid reports that the bus system was behind on paying its bills and claims from another administrator that millions of dollars were missing.

The bus system was also sued after a leaked drug test showed that CATS comptroller John Cutrone remained on the payroll despite testing positive for meth. Cutrone and CATS later settled the lawsuit. In a statement issued months after his firing, the bus system attributed the test results to a prescription medication and claimed Cutrone's drug test was not the reason for his firing.