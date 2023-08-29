After interim CEO's abrupt exit, CATS names new leader to oversee bus system

BATON ROUGE - About a week after CATS lost its second CEO in under two years, the Baton Rouge bus system has installed a new leader to head up its operations.

The CATS Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to name Theo Richards its newest CEO. In a statement, the agency said it will continue to search for another permanent leader to take on the job.

"While the CATS Board of Commissioners has already begun the search for a new CEO to lead the organization, Richards' temporary appointment will help ensure CATS can continue to serve the people of Baton Rouge and Baker effectively in the meantime."

Dwana Williams, who unexpectedly exited the position last week, had been running cats as interim CEO since the board ousted former CEO Bill Deville amid flood of problems exposed by The WBRZ Investigative Unit.