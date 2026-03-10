74°
Audubon Aquarium's rescue team to release group of rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf this week

33 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2026 Mar 10, 2026 March 10, 2026 9:27 AM March 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BILOXI, Miss. — The Audubon Aquarium's rescue team is returning a larger group of rehabilitated, healthy sea turtles to the Gulf this week. 

The turtles were treated for illnesses related to cold temperatures. When water temperatures drop, Audubon said, sea turtles can become hypothermic or “cold-stunned.”

Most of the turtles set for release this week are Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that came from Massachusetts last fall, while the others are green sea turtles found in Port Fouchon off the coast of Louisiana. All of the turtles were suffering from cold stunning due to the wintry weather, Audubon added.

The rescue team will be releasing the turtles into the Gulf on Wednesday at noon across from Edgewater Mall in Biloxi, Mississippi. 

