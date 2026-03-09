Kentwood cattle farmer builds TikTok following by keeping it real

KENTWOOD — Most TikTok videos look polished once they hit your screen, but Macy Rushing said her setup on the farm is far from fancy.

“I actually had someone message me, and she was like, 'What kind of tripod do you use?’ And I was like, ‘Baby, I don't use a tripod. I use a block and a brick,’” Rushing said.

Rushing is a first-generation cattle farmer in Kentwood, and she’s turned everyday chores into short videos that connect with thousands of viewers. From loading feed to working cattle through the pens, she records her routine in quick clips.

“So out of that 2-minute video, I only need like 10 seconds,” she said.

Rushing said she didn’t always believe her day-to-day life would interest anyone online, until encouragement from her family helped her see it differently.

“I would see everybody share their day. And I thought that was so neat. But then I was like, there's nothing interesting about my day,” she said. “And then my brother was like, hold on. What you do every day is not what people do every day. And people would love to see that.”

One unexpected “character” has become a fan favorite: her feed truck — specifically, its broken door. Rushing said the running joke has followed her off the farm and into real life.

“I've actually been noticed in New Orleans, where they've said, 'Are you the girl with the broken feed door?' and I'm like, 'Yes! That's me!'” she said.

Her comment sections are also filled with reactions to videos featuring her husband, Matt — including what she says might be her most popular post.

“I think I was complaining about my husband, if that's the correct one I'm thinking about. I don't even know. Oh shoot, almost all of them I'm complaining about him,” Rushing said.

Beyond the humor, Rushing said she’s proud to share the perspective of being both a full-time mom and a farmer — especially for young girls watching.

“I kind of want to show my side of it, but also for my daughters and other daughters. I think that's so cool to let all the little girls know, you can run a farm one day,” she said. “You could catch a calf; you could doctor a calf.”

Rushing said the videos also strike a chord with viewers who grew up around agriculture and miss it.

“They have said, 'I remember going to feed with my grandfather. This video just brought me back to my childhood,’ and I think that's so cool,” she said. “I think that's so cool that my videos, people who do not live in agriculture today, but have experienced agriculture sometime in their life, can still relate to my videos.”

Looking ahead, Rushing said her goal is bigger than views and likes. She wants her farm — and her example — to last into the next generation.

“This is achievable. Becoming a first-generation farmer, starting from scratch. If I can do it, you can do it,” Rushing said. “And that's for the kids. That’s everything. That's why I do what I do.”