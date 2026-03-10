86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pentagon says 140 US service members have been wounded since the start of the Iran war

2 hours 24 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2026 Mar 10, 2026 March 10, 2026 1:38 PM March 10, 2026 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Pentagon says that about 140 U.S. service members have been wounded in the 10 days of conflict with Iran.

“The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in an emailed statement. Eight U.S. service members are currently “severely injured,” Parnell added.

Trending News

The new figure is the first insight into the broader toll of injuries that have been sustained by U.S. troops in the wake of a barrage of retaliatory rocket and drone strikes from Iran that have also claimed the lives of seven soldiers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days