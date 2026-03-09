Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The NFL's legal tampering period is always a busy time. Longtime New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis signed a two-year deal to return to the New York Jets.

On the other hand, the Saints have also brought in some free agents. New Orleans signed Louisiana native Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year contract and also got a deal done with offensive guard David Edwards. That gives Saints QB Tyler Shough a new weapon and a stabilizing presence on the interior of the offensive line.

Former Bengals tight end Noah Fant also signed with New Orleans on a two-year contract. The Saints also brought in Ryan Wright, who punted for the Minnesota Vikings last year.