Former BRPD chief to serve on newly elected Orleans Parish sheriff's transition team
NEW ORLEANS - Two and a half years after he resigned from the Baton Rouge Police Department, former chief Murphy Paul has been selected for the newly elected Orleans Parish sheriff's transition team.
Sheriff-Elect Michelle Woodfork selected Paul to co-chair her transition team. He'll work alongside a legal expert, accountant and strategic advisor.
"Chief Paul is widely recognized for implementing innovative, evidence-based reforms and fostering community engagement. His experience leading complex organizations and advancing internal accountability will play a critical role in shaping OPSO’s operational excellence and culture of integrity," Woodfork said in a press release.
Paul worked in law enforcement for 33 years and served as BRPD's chief for five and a half of them. He started BRPD's Real Time Crime Center, which utilizes real-time crime calls, camera angles and maps to create a data-driven approach to reduce crime.
Paul's resignation was announced in July 2023, a month before the now-defunct BRAVE Cave was shut down. The facility, which is next to BRPD's First District station, was formally used as a processing area for the BRPD's Street Crimes Unit. Lawyers for alleged victims called the BRPD building a "torture warehouse."
The transition team will officially launch at the sheriff-elect's kickoff event, "A New Era of Accountability," scheduled for Tuesday.
