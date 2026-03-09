Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State

BATON ROUGE - Just a few weeks ago, LSU baseball was undefeated at 8-0 and looking like the best team in the country. Since then, the Tigers are 4-5 with losses to McNeese, Northeastern, UL-Lafayette and Sacramento State.

Tonight's loss to the Hornets looked similar to the losses that preceded it. The Tigers offense went cold. LSU didn't score a run until the seventh inning and managed only six hits in the game.