Livingston deputies: Three arrested after shoplifting complaint leads to search yielding narcotics

(Left to right) Sharkey, Jenkins, Savignol

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a shoplifting complaint resulted in a home search that yielded fentanyl and methamphetamine, among other narcotics.

Deputies said they began an investigation on Andrew Jenkins, 42, following a shoplifting complaint from Academy Sports and Outdoors at Juban Crossing, which led them to a resident on Aberdeen Acres. Officials located Jenkins hiding in a shed on his property.

Officials said they recovered four firearms originally reported stolen in a 2007 residential burglary, as well as five other guns. Anabolic steroids, methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, psilocybin and other narcotics were also seized.

Detectives also recovered a North Face jacket and a flashlight that were stolen from the Academy store. Jenkins, Dustin Savignol, 42, and Taylor Sharkey, 33, were arrested as a result.