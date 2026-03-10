Debris blankets inside of historic Ponchatoula arts center day after fire caused by lightning strike

PONCHATOULA — Debris still blankets the inside of a historic art gallery in Ponchatoula on Tuesday, the day after lightning struck the Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center.

No one was injured in the subsequent fire that started Monday evening, but damage to the building was significant, with much of the roof collapsing into the activity center. The roof was also left with several holes.

Ponchatoula Mayor Wesley Daniels warned residents in the area that efforts to fight the fire strained the water system and that residents might have noticed temporary water discoloration.

The Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is a nonprofit organization founded by Harry Gabriel, who worked to enrich the arts in Ponchatoula while preserving the history of its two historic buildings. A resident told WBRZ that the building was also struck by lightning around three decades ago.