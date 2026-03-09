French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six decades

Courtesy: LHSAA Network

HAMMOND — The French Settlement girls basketball team won its first state championship in more than six decades when it defeated Westlake 44-36.

Stella Allison scored 22 points to lead the Lions. Her shot from well beyond half-court gave French Settlement a 22-18 lead at halftime.

The victory was the team's first in a title game since 1964.