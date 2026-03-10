2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Krewe of Just Having Fun celebrates community at annual parade

BATON ROUGE — The Wearin' of the Green Parade brings thousands of people together to celebrate St. Patrick's Day traditions in Baton Rouge.

Among the many krewes rolling through the route each year is the Krewe Just Having Fun, a group that has participated in the parade since 2009.

The krewe's float lieutenant, Danny Cavalier, said the name came from a simple idea during the group's early planning.

"You know it was supposed to just be a day of fun," he said. "And one of the ladies said, 'What about Just Having Fun?' And I said, you know what, that's the perfect theme for us."

Although he is not originally from Baton Rouge, the lieutenant said being part of the krewe helped him build friendships and connections in the community.

For the Krewe of Just Having Fun, the annual event is about celebrating community and the connections built along the parade route.

WBRZ will be covering the Wearin' of the Green parade on Channel 2 and WBRZ.com when the parade rolls on Saturday at 11 a.m. Coverage starts at 10 a.m.