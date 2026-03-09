Latest Weather Blog
Lightning strikes historic art gallery in Ponchatoula causing fire
PONCHATOULA — A lightning strike is suspected to be the cause of a fire at a historic art gallery at the Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center on Monday, according to the Ponchatoula Police Department.
The fire began around 6 p.m., and the Ponchatoula Fire Department and the Ponchatoula Police Department are currently on the scene.
Emergency responders told WBRZ they expect damage to the building to be significant.
There are currently no reported injuries.
Residents in the area said this is the second time that this has happened.
"It was struck about 25 to 30 years ago," resident Anita Brandon said. "We were sitting on our front porch that day."
The Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is a nonprofit organization founded by Harry Gabriel, who worked to enrich the arts in Ponchatoula while preserving the history of its two historic buildings.
