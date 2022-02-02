61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Capitol honors longtime coaching legend Alvin Stewart by naming court in his honor

1 hour 12 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, February 01 2022 Feb 1, 2022 February 01, 2022 11:04 PM February 01, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Trending News

One of the coaching legends of Baton Rouge got his flowers Tuesday night. Capitol honored legendary basketball coach Alvin Stewart by naming the court in his honor. In 33 years coaching Stewart's resume includes 832 wins, 15 consecutive district titles to go with 6 state titles.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days