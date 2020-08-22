Bystander captures Lafayette officer-involved shooting on camera, troopers investigating

LAFAYETTE- Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday night at the intersection of the Evangeline Thruway and Chalmette Dr. near I-10, State Police report.

Details on the incident have not been released, but a video is being shared on social media that shows a man, with what witnesses said was a knife in his hand, walking away from officers and toward a convenience store.

The footage shows police open fire near the entrance of the convenience store and the man lying on the ground shortly after.

At least 10 shots can be heard before the man falls to the ground.

This is a developing story.

WARNING: Video is graphic.