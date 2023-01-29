BRPD: Pedestrian struck and killed by two vehicles while crossing Airline Hwy Saturday evening

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Saturday night on Airline Highway.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. The accident involved a Ford F-150 Pickup Truck, a Ford Focus, and pedestrian identified as 20-year-old Patrick Patterson.

Patterson was struck by both vehicles as he attempted to cross Airline Hwy. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The investigation is on-going.