BRPD: officer jumped by IDEA Bridge students while breaking up fight

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer was jumped by students at the IDEA Bridge school Wednesday afternoon while trying to break up a fight.

According to BRPD spokesperson Cpl. Saundra Watts, two officers were working extra duty at the school on North Airway Drive when a fight broke out around 4 p.m.

Watts said an officer attempted to break up the fight, but was hit on the back of the head by a student. The officer fell to the ground, where he was jumped by two other students.

Watts said the BRPD officer "was able to deploy his departmental issued taser," but could not clarify if any of the students were actually tased. The other officer at the school assisted in gaining control of the situation.

The three students were taken into custody and were charged with their involvement. No information about specific charges the juveniles are facing has been released.

The officer involved was taken to a hospital with injuries. No information about the officer's condition was immediately available.