Latest Weather Blog
BRPD offers tips for a safe Halloween
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is sharing some tips to help keep trick-or-treaters, pets and others safe this Halloween.
Costume Safety:
-Ensure costumes are made of flame-resistant materials.
-Make sure costumes fit well to prevent tripping or falling.
-Use reflective tape or stickers to increase visibility in the dark.
-Avoid masks that obstruct vision; opt for face paint or makeup instead.
Trick-or-Treating Safety:
Trending News
-Accompany young children while trick-or-treating.
-Plan a safe route and stick to well-lit areas.
-Teach kids to look both ways before crossing streets and use crosswalks.
-Carry a flashlight or glow sticks for better visibility.
Candy Inspection:
-Inspect all candy before consuming it. Discard any open or tampered packages.
-Avoid homemade treats unless you know the person who made them.
-Check for allergens if your child has food allergies.
Home Safety:
-Keep your home well-lit and free of obstacles for trick-or-treaters.
-Secure pets in a separate room, so they don't become stressed or escape.
-Avoid using open flames in decorations; use LED candles or lights instead.
Driving Safety:
-Drive with extra caution on Halloween night, as there will be many pedestrians.
-Slow down in residential areas and obey all traffic rules.
-Be especially alert between 5:30 and 9:30 PM, which is peak trick-or-treating time.
Teen Safety:
-If your teenagers are going out on their own, establish a curfew and communication plan.
-Encourage them to stay in a group and not enter the homes of people they don't know.
-Discuss the potential dangers of vandalism and pranks.
Emergency Contacts:
-Ensure your children have an ID with contact information.
-Program emergency contact numbers into their phones.
-Discuss what to do in case they get lost.
Non-Candy Treats:
-Consider handing out non-food treats like stickers, small toys, or pencils to accommodate children with allergies.
Respect for Others:
-Remind children to be respectful and considerate to neighbors and their property.
-Avoid pranks that can cause harm or damage.