BRPD offers tips for a safe Halloween

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is sharing some tips to help keep trick-or-treaters, pets and others safe this Halloween.

Costume Safety:

-Ensure costumes are made of flame-resistant materials.

-Make sure costumes fit well to prevent tripping or falling.

-Use reflective tape or stickers to increase visibility in the dark.

-Avoid masks that obstruct vision; opt for face paint or makeup instead.

Trick-or-Treating Safety:

-Accompany young children while trick-or-treating.

-Plan a safe route and stick to well-lit areas.

-Teach kids to look both ways before crossing streets and use crosswalks.

-Carry a flashlight or glow sticks for better visibility.

Candy Inspection:

-Inspect all candy before consuming it. Discard any open or tampered packages.

-Avoid homemade treats unless you know the person who made them.

-Check for allergens if your child has food allergies.

Home Safety:

-Keep your home well-lit and free of obstacles for trick-or-treaters.

-Secure pets in a separate room, so they don't become stressed or escape.

-Avoid using open flames in decorations; use LED candles or lights instead.

Driving Safety:

-Drive with extra caution on Halloween night, as there will be many pedestrians.

-Slow down in residential areas and obey all traffic rules.

-Be especially alert between 5:30 and 9:30 PM, which is peak trick-or-treating time.

Teen Safety:

-If your teenagers are going out on their own, establish a curfew and communication plan.

-Encourage them to stay in a group and not enter the homes of people they don't know.

-Discuss the potential dangers of vandalism and pranks.

Emergency Contacts:

-Ensure your children have an ID with contact information.

-Program emergency contact numbers into their phones.

-Discuss what to do in case they get lost.

Non-Candy Treats:

-Consider handing out non-food treats like stickers, small toys, or pencils to accommodate children with allergies.

Respect for Others:

-Remind children to be respectful and considerate to neighbors and their property.

-Avoid pranks that can cause harm or damage.