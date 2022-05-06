85°
BRCC baseball set to host Region XXIII tournament this weekend

16 hours 38 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, May 05 2022 May 5, 2022 May 05, 2022 7:58 PM May 05, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

After having their hosting duties deferred in 2021, BRCC is back as the host of the Region XXIII tournament at Pete Goldsby Field starting Friday afternoon. A limited field includes just three teams: Nunez CC, Delgado CC and BRCC.

Schedule/Bracket:

Day 1 (Friday, May 6, 2022)

Game 1     12:00     Nunez Community College (#3 seed) vs. Baton Rouge Community College (#2 seed)

Game 2     3:30       Nunez Community College (#3 seed) vs. Delgado Community College (#1 seed)

Game 3     7:00       Baton Rouge Community College (#2 seed) vs. Delgado Community College (#1 seed)

Day 2 (Saturday, May 7, 2022)

Scenario #1 - If one team is 0-2, they are eliminated

Game 4     2:00         1-1 team vs. 2-0 team If 2-0 team wins, they are champions

Scenario #2- If all teams are 1-1 following the 1st day, the #1 seed will receive the bye to Game 5

Game 4     2:00         #2 vs. #3


Day 3 (Sunday, May 8, 2022)

Scenario #1 

Game 5     2:00         If both teams are 2-1

Scenario #2

Game 5     2:00         Winner of Game 4 vs. #1 seed

 

All games are 9 innings with NJCAA Run-Rule applicable except in Championship Games.

All Championship Games are 9 innings. In the event of rain postponements, no team will be required to play more than 2 games on a single day.

All NJCAA Handbook Tournament Rules in Section 5 will be followed.

Each game will have no less than four umpires.

 

Admission:

$15.00 (Friday's triple header, unlimited re-entry)

$15.00 (Saturday's single game, unlimited re-entry) 

$15.00 (Sunday's single game- If necessary)

BRCC Students, Faculty and Staff admitted free with BRCC ID 

Scouts admitted free, No Season Passes, No Coaching Cards

