Body found in ditch near railroad, Iberville Parish officials say

By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GABRIEL - Law enforcement responded to reports of a body being found in a ditch Friday morning. 

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the body was found Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.. Witnesses say the body was found on Highway 74 near the railroad tracks. 

The deceased person's identity was not made immediately clear. 

This is a developing story. WBRZ is in contact with local law enforcement and will have more details as they become available.

