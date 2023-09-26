Blighted Scotlandville theater with a lot of history set to reopen after decades

SCOTLANDVILLE - After more than 4 decades of sitting idle, the historic Cook Theater is getting a big renovation.

The building has been a part of the Scotlandville community since the 1930s and was a place for Black people to come together and enjoy entertainment. Sadly, its doors closed in the 1970s and it's been a blight in the community ever since.

Now, local business owner and investor Tevin Wade has bought the building. It's all a part of his plan to rebuild his childhood neighborhood.

"Our efforts are to revitalize it, bring back a screening inside," Wade said, "but also make sure we add a stage so that we can have theatre come and we can have concerts come."

Wade owns the Lighthouse Bar and Pizzeria and a student housing complex. His latest investment into the Cook Theater is just another way of showing love to his community.

"It's really significant when you talk about a community having a hub, a place that we can gather, a place that our kids can come and see films," Wade said. "You don't see that anymore in our Black communities."

While construction has already started on the property, Wade says he's still looking for financial assistance through state and federal grants.

"We are looking for that, I would ask anybody who does know to reach out to us. I can easily be found within the community at my restaurant," Wade said.