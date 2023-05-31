Bill creating task force to study high-speed police chases passes in House, headed to Senate

BATON ROUGE- Tuesday afternoon, the House passed a bill to create a task force to study police chases and when they may be not necessary.

The bill was authored by Senator Caleb Kleinpeter as a response to the deaths of two teenage girls, Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill, who were caught between a suspect and a police officer during a high-speed chase on New Year's Eve.

"I definitely don't want to handcuff law enforcement. I am a huge supporter of law enforcement. But everybody, even law enforcement included, are saying that something needs to be done with these high speed pursuits," Kleinpeter said.

The Republican Senator for District 17 says he spoke with the Gill and Dunn families. They've given him ideas on areas the task force should study.

"The training, driver training tactics, communications, drones. They actually have a software app. It will go to your phone that there is a high-speed chase in that area and and you might want to get off the road," he said.

The task force, comprised of 10 different people from all sides of government, will have to submit a report of its findings and recommendations during next year's legislative session.

"I know we probably won't keep these things from happening, but if we can reduce these things from happening in the future, that's ultimately my goal," Kleinpeter says.