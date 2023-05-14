72°
Latest Weather Blog
Behind a six run 8th inning, Mississippi State trounces #2 LSU 9-4
BATON ROUGE, La. – Mississippi State used a six-run eighth inning on the strength of two homers and an RBI single to propel the Bulldogs to a 9-4 victory over the second-ranked Tigers Saturday night inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The Bulldogs improved to 25-24 on the season and 7-19 in conference play, while LSU dropped to 39-11 on the year and 17-8 in SEC action.
LSU starter Ty Floyd had perhaps his best outing of the season, giving the Tigers six innings of one run baseball with ten strikeouts.
Trending News
The series finale of the LSU-Mississipi State three-game set is scheduled for a 1 p.m. CT first Sunday at “The Box.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs community comes together to pray for police officer in critical...
-
12-year-old girl killed, 2 people in custody after shooting in Central
-
Fundraiser for Cpl. Shawn Kelly exceeding expectations; organizers hoping to raise $10K
-
Video shows teen's scary encounter with Denham Springs gunman just minutes before...
-
Group asking community to join them in prayer Saturday for wounded Denham...