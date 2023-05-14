Behind a six run 8th inning, Mississippi State trounces #2 LSU 9-4

BATON ROUGE, La. – Mississippi State used a six-run eighth inning on the strength of two homers and an RBI single to propel the Bulldogs to a 9-4 victory over the second-ranked Tigers Saturday night inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Bulldogs improved to 25-24 on the season and 7-19 in conference play, while LSU dropped to 39-11 on the year and 17-8 in SEC action.

LSU starter Ty Floyd had perhaps his best outing of the season, giving the Tigers six innings of one run baseball with ten strikeouts.

The series finale of the LSU-Mississipi State three-game set is scheduled for a 1 p.m. CT first Sunday at “The Box.”