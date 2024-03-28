Bayou L'Ourse man sentenced to life without parole for child rape

BAYOU L'OURSE — A Bayou L'Ourse man was sentenced to life in prison for raping a young girl.

Seth Savoie, 26, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for first degree rape on Tuesday. Savoie was sentenced back in June 2023 in Assumption Parish.

In August 2019, Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies received a complaint that a 10-year-old girl had been sexually abused. During an interview with deputies, the girl gave a detailed account of her sexual abuse by Savoie. Deputies learned that the abuse had occurred since the girl was 9 years old.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Savoie, deputies gathered enough evidence for a jury to indict Savoie in November 2020. Savoie was subsequently apprehended and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.