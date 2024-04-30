80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge teenager arrested, allegedly called in bomb threat to South Carolina school

1 hour 49 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2024 Apr 30, 2024 April 30, 2024 5:55 PM April 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested and will be extradited after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a South Carolina high school. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Trenton Brown called the Carolina Forest High School on Wednesday, April 24, and said there were bombs at the school. The campus was evacuated while law enforcement swept the campus. No bombs were found. 

Police said 

With assistance from the FBI and BRPD, Brown was arrested and charged with threatening the use of a destructive device. He will be extradited to South Carolina. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days