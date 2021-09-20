Baton Rouge researchers optimistic Moderna shot will be deemed safe for kids soon

Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was found to be safe for children as young as 5 years old, and researchers are hopeful Moderna can follow suit.

In Baton Rouge, similar research has been taking place at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Dr. Daniel Hsia has been studying the Moderna vaccine's safety in children ages 5-11. He says Pfizer's breakthrough is good news for everyone.

"It's very encouraging for me this is a population that kids are going back to school, they're still at risk for getting COVID-19, and so getting kids vaccinated will take another step toward ending the pandemic," he said.

Especially now when the demand for a vaccine for kids is urgent. In Louisiana, six kids have died from the virus, something that was practically unheard of last year.

"Really over a quarter of all the COVID-positive cases are now in the pediatric population, and this is a lot higher than what it was with previous surges."

Hsia says their tests on children 5-11 have been completed, and the data should be released in the next couple months.

"In general, it's very safe. We've had kids with with certain side effects, but it's very much within reason."

He believes Moderna will soon be asking for emergency use authorization as well.