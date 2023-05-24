Baton Rouge pastor hospitalized after triple shooting in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - A Baton Rouge-based pastor was hospitalized after an argument among family members led to a triple shooting Tuesday.

Ryan Hallford — currently a staff member of St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge — was put in the intensive care unit according to Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen, where Hallford used to preach.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the suspects, 31-year-old Casey Hallford and 19-year-old Armani Williams, were arrested after the shooting in the Toula Oaks Trailer Park along South Range Road.

Deputies said Casey Hallford was in an argument with his siblings when he went to his bedroom, grabbed a gun and shot one of them. The other two ran, and Hallford allegedly tracked them down and shot them as well before fleeing the area.

Deputies said the shooter ran into the woods with Williams, where the pair was caught a short time later by K9 units.

Hallford's other two siblings were released from the hospital Tuesday.

Casey Hallford was arrested for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon. Williams was arrested for three counts of principle to first-degree murder.