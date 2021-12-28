Baton Rouge man arrested months after vicious West Feliciana killing

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A suspected killer was arrested months after a man was found dead with a bag and rope wrapped around his head.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said Richard Craig Martin's body was found near his home Aug. 14, 2021. It took weeks for investigators to identify 55-year-old John Anthony Janik of Baton Rouge, who was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Tuesday.

According to a search warrant, Martin was found with a garbage over his face and a polypropylene rope tied through his mouth and around the back of his head.

Investigators said the men had gotten into an argument at a bar days before the killing when Janik accused Martin of breaking into his home and stealing several firearms. Cellular records from Janik's phone also helped tie him to the killing.

Janik was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail as a fugitive and then moved to the West Feliciana Parish to face a charge of second-degree murder.