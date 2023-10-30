Baton Rouge company set to acquire Entergy gas distribution business

BATON ROUGE - Bernhard Capital Partners will acquire the gas distribution arm of Entergy in a deal valued at nearly half a billion dollars.

The two companies announced the pending transaction on Monday.

Entergy will spin off a division that provides gas to about 95,000 homes and businesses in the Baton Rouge area and another 105,000 in New Orleans.

The deal calls for a purchase price of about $484 million.

Entergy said it will use the proceeds to repay debt and to support its growing electric utility business.

"This agreement allows us to continue our strategy of simplifying operations and focusing on our regulated electric utility business for the benefit of our customers," said Drew Marsh, chairman and chief executive officer for Entergy.

Bernard Capital is a Baton Rouge firm that focuses on investments in companies providing critical services, including utilities.

The deal requires regulatory approval, including that of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Metropolitan Council and the New Orleans City Council.

Completion of the transaction could take up to 21 months.