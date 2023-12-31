Baton Rouge casino and police officers implementing heavy safety for New Year's Eve

BATON ROUGE - With New Year's Eve right around the corner, L'Auberge Casino, BRPD, and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office have been preparing for the crowds.

"We have an awesome security team here on property, but we also employed East Baton Rouge Sheriff officers and we have extra on duty for this weekend to make sure that everyone is 100% safe," L'Auberge general manager, Kim Ginn said.

The casino is expecting over 2,000 guests New Year's Eve night.

"We have all of our eight hundred team members working. It's very hard to get that night off so everyone will be here to make sure we provide great service to all of our guests," Ginn said.

On the flip side, police officers in the region warn that there will be a significant police presence downtown.

Officers are urging residents to not drink and drive. Options such as Uber, Lyft, and Ride Share are available for those planning to drink.

Officers are also warning against shooting guns in the air to ring in the New Year.

"Celebrate with your hearts and not with guns. What goes up must come down," WBRSO spokesperson Landon Groger, said.

The only thing that should be popping tomorrow night are fireworks, which are legal in West Baton Rouge Parish but prohibited in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"Everybody have fun and participate in these activities. Get out and have a good time. Celebrate this new year. Just remain responsible and let's get home to our families," Groger said.

For a full list of NYE events happening in the capital region, click here.