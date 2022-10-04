Baker woman found guilty of, sentenced for falsifying aid claims during pandemic

BATON ROUGE - A Baker woman was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for wire fraud and making false claims for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chanda Hall, 44, was convicted in June 2022 of wire fraud and making false statements; additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Middle District of Louisiana found she made a false testimony during her trial, adding obstruction of justice to her charges.

Hall made several different applications for financial assistance during the pandemic, specifically for funds aimed at helping small business owners. Hall's small businesses had not been licensed for five years at the time. The next day after her initial application was denied, Hall submitted another application under a non-profit she had founded in 2020, claiming the business was founded in 2017, had five employees, and made $60,000 in gross revenues.

Hall was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison and ordered to pay a combined $55,000 in fines and restitutions.