Auto shop on Plank Road ruled total loss after early-morning fire

2 hours 11 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, February 20 2024 Feb 20, 2024 February 20, 2024 5:28 AM February 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An automotive shop on Plank Road was ruled to be a complete loss after a fire claimed the building early Tuesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire on Plank and Wyandotte was fully involved sometime around 5 a.m.. Fire officials believe the building as well as the building next door were both empty at the time of the fire and there were no immediate reports on any injuries. 

The auto shop where the fire started was ruled to be a total loss, however, and the cars parked there overnight received water damage.

Plank Road between Wyandotte and Charles Streets was shut down while crews responded.

