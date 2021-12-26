Authorities respond to shooting on St. Gerard Street, at least one person dead

76°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are responding to a deadly Sunday morning shooting that took place on St. Gerard Street near McClelland Drive. 

Emergency services and the coroner is also responding to the situation. 

According to police, at least one person was found dead on arrival. 

This is the 167th recorded homicide of 2021.

This is a developing story.

