AT&T investing millions to bury lines in south La. after Hurricane Ida outages

AT&T announced Wednesday it is spending tens of millions of dollars to reinforce its fiber-optic network to better withstand severe weather.

The company said the process will include burying its fiber-optic cables that were previously held up by utility poles in the hardest hit parts of Louisiana. The work will primarily focus on the Bayou parishes and in and around the New Orleans area, including Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James and Terrebonne parishes.

The project is being fast-tracked and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

AT&T's network suffered widespread outages across southeast Louisiana when Ida made landfall in late August, and thousands went without service for days.